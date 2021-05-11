Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery

05/11/2021 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An airplane prepares to land at Cointrin airport in Geneva

(REFILES to delete repetition of Walsh comment)

LONDON (Reuters) -Robust air cargo demand should remain a bright spot for the airline industry as international travel gradually recovers from the coronavirus crisis, industry body IATA said on Tuesday.

International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said strong freight revenues had been "the difference between life and death for some airlines" as COVID-19 lockdowns brought passenger traffic to a standstill.

"Cargo will continue for the next few years to play a bigger role than it did before the crisis," he told an online briefing.

The mass grounding of passenger planes that normally carry half the world's air freight in their holds has driven cargo prices and revenue higher. That led some airlines to post record freight earnings last year, even as overall losses peaked.

Despite returning passenger capacity, a broader economic recovery will sustain cargo income that surged to 35% of airline revenue last year from 10-15% pre-crisis, IATA predicts.

Major airlines like Lufthansa are also counting on further support from the historically volatile freight business.

"Even if there's more passenger aircraft coming (back), the global economy will pick up further," CEO Carsten Spohr said during the German airline's results presentation last month.

"We never know with cargo. But we are at least optimistic," he added.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris and Sarah Young in London; Editing by William James and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aEXPEL  : Appoints Johanna Flower to its Board of Directors
BU
11:38aEBAY  : taps into NFT frenzy, allows sale on platform
RE
11:38aPandemic propels makeover at shipping giant Maersk
RE
11:38aBANCA D'ITALIA  : Luigi Federico Signorini - speech on 'The global financial cycle, capital flows, and policy responses'
PU
11:38aDollar hits fresh 10-week lows ahead of inflation report
RE
11:38aDollar hits fresh 10-week lows ahead of inflation report
RE
11:37aSterling steadies above $1.41 after best day since January
RE
11:37aSterling steadies above $1.41 after best day since January
RE
11:37aPoland's supreme court says at 1815 cet there will be press conference
RE
11:37aAirlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows
2EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : Inflation nerves drive European stocks' worst sell-off in 3 weeks
3'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
4Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
5AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..

HOT NEWS