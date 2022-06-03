Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airlines step up push to get U.S. to drop international COVID-19 testing rule

06/03/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Air travel resumes amid lifting of COVID-19 mask mandate at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are stepping up their efforts to get the Biden administration to end COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for international air travel.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom said on Friday at a conference the testing requirements were "nonsensical" and were "depressing" leisure and business travel.

Airlines say many Americans are not traveling internationally because of concerns they will test positive and be stranded abroad. International U.S. air travel remains down about 14% from pre-pandemic levels.

Isom, who met with politicians in Washington on Thursday to discuss the issue, said 75% of countries American serves do not have testing requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires travelers to test negative within one day before flights to the United States.

"We're really frustrated and this is something that is damaging not only U.S. travel but it just doesn't make sense," Isom said.

He noted testing rules do not apply to people crossing U.S. land borders and noted the Boston Red Sox baseball team in April flew to Toronto to play the Blue Jays - but rode a bus home to avoid the testing requirements.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday the administration was "constantly evaluating our policy.... And any decision on pre-departure testing requirement would be made by our health and medical experts."

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian told Reuters on Wednesday that dropping the requirements will boost travel. He said 44 of 50 countries Delta serves do not require testing.

"We know it will help induce and incent travelers to go abroad, bring more commerce in, more business in so hopefully they will get it done soon," Bastian said.

Airlines for America, an industry group representing major carriers, and U.S. Travel met with a deputy White House COVID-19 coordinator Tuesday, who gave no indication of when the Biden administration might rethink the requirement.

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pThree month strike set to end at Sibanye as miners back deal
RE
12:42pStrong U.S. labor market keeps Fed on aggressive rate hike path
RE
12:41pColombia arrests five in probe of Paraguay prosecutor's murder
RE
12:37pBurger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
RE
12:36pAirlines step up push to get U.S. to drop international COVID-19 testing rule
RE
12:35pCiti CEO sees Europe heading into recession more than U.S.
RE
12:35pGerman lawmakers approve 100 bln euro military revamp
RE
12:34pErdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just
RE
12:32pProtester shot dead in Sudan rallies after state of emergency lifted - medics
RE
12:30pUvalde survivor, victims' parents to testify at U.S. House panel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
5Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows

HOT NEWS