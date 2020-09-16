Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airport slot relief needed through winter to avoid bankruptcies: BA CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:41am EDT

There will be airline bankruptcies and thousands more job losses if a waiver requiring airlines to use airport slots is not extended, warned British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz on Wednesday.

"I suspect that if that slot relief is not provided for the winter season we will have a number of airline bankruptcies and there will be many, many thousands of jobs that will be lost, in addition to the jobs that have already been lost," Cruz told lawmakers.

He said he was not contemplating that scenario because reports from the European Union were encouraging that the waiver of the requirement that airlines use 80% of their take-off and landing slots would be extended until March 2021.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aGhana economy contracts for the first time in nearly four decades
RE
06:52a'EUROPE'S MOMENT' : EU chief calls for unity to confront crises
RE
06:50aECB's De Cos says ECB may have to take additional support measures
RE
06:49aGhana's economy contracts by 3.2% in the second quarter, says stats office
RE
06:45aMove comes as gm looks to build a vertically integrated electric car business, comparable to tesla
RE
06:45aGm to manufacture family of self-designed ev drive systems and motors - company statement viewed by reuters
RE
06:41aAIRPORT SLOT RELIEF NEEDED THROUGH WINTER TO AVOID BANKRUPTCIES : Ba ceo
RE
06:40aChances of Brexit deal fading every day, EU Commission chief says
RE
06:40aCargo Chartbook - Q3 2020
PU
06:40aGIR Rises to a Record High of US$98.95 Billion as of End-August 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : AENA AND TELEFÓNICA DIGITISE HEART PROTECTION MEASURES AT AIRPORTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group