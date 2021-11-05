Airports Council Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation

WASHINGTON - Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA) President and CEO Kevin M. Burke today issued the following statement on the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation. ACI-NA is the trade association presenting commercial service airports in the United States and Canada.

"We applaud lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for coming together to pass this important legislation to make an historic investment in our nation's airports. With air travel on the rise, America's airports look forward to getting to work on hundreds of essential improvement projects that will expand the capacity of our terminals and runways, increase the resiliency of our infrastructure, and improve the overall passenger experience. ACI-NA has long supported and pushed for this bipartisan infrastructure legislation because it provides a much-needed down payment to upgrade aging airport facilities across the country. These new investments will help address critical infrastructure needs at our airports, which have become even more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic."

