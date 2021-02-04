Log in
Airstar Bank, established by AMTD, won 2020 Int'l Design Excellence Award

02/04/2021 | 01:38am EST
HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Airstar Bank, jointly established by AMTD and Xiaomi, one of the eight virtual banks approved by Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), became bronze winner of the 2020 International Design Excellence Award. This is the first in history for a banking app to win this award, reaffirming Airstar Bank's excellence in its technological advantage and design aesthetics of its digital interactive system and service.

The International Design Excellence Awards are one of the world's most famous, most rigorous annual design competition. Founded in 1980, with the Industrial Designers Society of America acting as its judge, the awards promote innovative industrial design, address production lifecycle effects on environment, create value, protect the ecosystem, while pursuing design beauty and visual appeal.

Jointly founded by Xiaomi Corporation, world's leader in Internet of Things (IoT), and AMTD Group, Asia's leading comprehensive financial conglomerate, Airstar Bank was granted the virtual banking license by the HKMA in May 2019 and officially opened in June 2020. It is one of the first virtual banks approved by HKMA to officially open to public. Embracing the concept of financial inclusion, Airstar Bank is committed to making everyone enjoy the fun of FinTech, becoming "everyone's bank", and enabling each customer to have more convenient access to innovative virtual banking services.

AMTD's overall business strategy and vision are also built upon our "IDEA" - our four core pillars: AMTD International (NYSE: HKIB/SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital, AMTD Education, and AMTD Assets.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airstar-bank-established-by-amtd-won-2020-intl-design-excellence-award-301221950.html

SOURCE AMTD


© PRNewswire 2021
