Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airstrike hits university building in Bakhmut, Ukraine

05/22/2022 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The rocket strike destroyed the Gorlivka University of Foreign Languages, blasting a crater next to the building.

"There was an explosion, here it landed, there. That is where the crater is. It blew all of this out, the wall was gone," said 71-year-old Oleksandr Suvorov.

Russian forces are some 10 km east of town. The fighting north, south and east of Bakhmut has been intense during the last week.

Russia intensified an offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aKyiv rules out ceasefire as Russia steps up offensive in Ukraine's east
RE
05:55aKyiv rules out ceasefire as Russia steps up offensive in Ukraine's east
RE
05:09aIn Japan, Biden to launch economic plan for region sceptical on benefits
RE
05:07aBeijing reports 94 local daily COVID cases
RE
04:21aU.S. looking to deepen economic partnership with Taiwan, Sullivan says
RE
04:14aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:57aAirstrike hits university building in Bakhmut, Ukraine
RE
03:57aUK PM Johnson has not intervened in 'partygate' report, education minister says
RE
03:43a"It's good to have a change" - Australians react after election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
2Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
3Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed sells $1.5 bln stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF
4Zara Investment : Board Of Directors-(ZARA)-2022-05-22
5Urgent Headline News

HOT NEWS