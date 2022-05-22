Airstrike hits university building in Bakhmut, Ukraine

"There was an explosion, here it landed, there. That is where the crater is. It blew all of this out, the wall was gone," said 71-year-old Oleksandr Suvorov.

Russian forces are some 10 km east of town. The fighting north, south and east of Bakhmut has been intense during the last week.

Russia intensified an offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.