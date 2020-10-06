Airtel Tanzania Launches International Payments with WorldRemit

Airtel Tanzania has collaborated with WorldRemit, the global payments company to enable Airtel Money customers to send and receive money directly into their Airtel Money wallets from abroad. Airtel Money customers can receive money from over 50 countries worldwide including a number of countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Germany, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium. This will contribute to deepening financial inclusion and further boosting the economic and industrial agenda.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today to announce the new move, Airtel Tanzania Director of Airtel Money services Isack Nchuda said, “The partnership with WorldRemit will widen access to money transfer for recipients in urban and rural areas of Tanzania as they can now receive international money transfers directly to their mobile wallets without the need for a bank account or internet connection. Our work with WorldRemit will hugely contribute to accomplishing our vision of providing unique, convenient and affordable products and services to our customers. The launch of this service between WorldRemit and Airtel Money is a testimony of our commitment to supporting the ongoing agenda of financial inclusion initiatives and breaking the divide between rural and urban communities.”

WorldRemit makes it easy to send money to Airtel accounts in Tanzania from more than 50 countries around the world. Customers can download the app or create an account to start transferring money to family and friends in Tanzania today.

“We are delighted to be working with Airtel Tanzania to ensure that Tanzanians can have access to financial support from their family and friends abroad. The connection allows us to give customers even more remittance options whilst continuing to provide a convenient, safe and secure service,” said Cynthia Ponera, Country Manager for Tanzania at WorldRemit.

Airtel Tanzania Director of Communication Beatrice Singano said, “Airtel Money is increasingly becoming an attractive and more inclusive operator, in offering faster, convenient and safe, cross border remittances. The service is affordable with the most competitive fees in comparison to other international money transfer corridors. Recipients in Tanzania from over 50 countries will receive their money instantly, once the transaction is confirmed”.

Mobile money has already helped to reduce transaction costs, increase convenience and improve accessibility for individuals and businesses. Recipients no longer need to travel long distances to bank branches to collect their money in person. The Airtel Money and WorldRemit partnership will extend the usage of the Airtel Money wallets to global digital payments.

Airtel Money Tanzania is currently connected to over 1000 companies including utility service providers and is also integrated with over 40 financial institutions. In addition, Airtel Tanzania is rapidly expanding across the country with more than 1200 Airtel Money branches providing all Airtel services and products at all times.

