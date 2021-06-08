Log in
Aite Group Announces Winners of the 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards

06/08/2021 | 09:29am EDT

06/08/2021 | 09:29am EDT
Boston, MA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite Group has announced the winners of the 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards. The awards, which will be presented during Aite Group’s Digital Innovation in Wealth Management Forum taking place virtually on June 17, recognize and celebrate the industry’s best and brightest financial services firms across six dynamic categories.

In its second year, the awards program honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. Award recipients are leading the industry by identifying and implementing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that are bringing our industry one step closer to next-generation financial services. They are the wealth management firms, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the six categories are as follows:

 Digital Investment Management Offering: IQvestment

Financial Wellness:

  • North America: BrightPlan
  • Europe: Wealth Wizards

 Digital Client Engagement:

  • Advisor Focused: Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
  • Risk Management: Morgan Stanley WM | Investment Solutions
  • ESG: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
  • Client Focused: Ameriprise Financial

Sales Enablement/Prospecting: Hightower Advisors

Digital Initiative of the Year: Formue

Digital Startup of the Year: SEBA Bank

“This year’s Impact Innovation Awards clearly demonstrate that wealth management firms globally have made tremendous progress in all areas of digital client engagement over the last 18 months,” says Aite Group research director Alois Pirker. “Excelling digitally has allowed leading firms to not only stay connected with their clients in times of social distancing but also transform their business models, expand client service offerings, and reach new client segments,” he adds.

 A global panel of six external experts on digital wealth management selected the winners based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

  • Level of innovation and competitive advantage
  • Market needs assessment
  • Impact on customer experience
  • Impact on customer operational efficiency
  • Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization
  • Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction
  • Level of scalability across customer base
  • Future roadmap

 The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.

 To request additional information about Aite Group’s Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, please contact us at pr@aitegroup.com.

About Aite Group:
Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Kaitlyn Labbe
Aite Group
+1.857.327.9442
pr@aitegroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
