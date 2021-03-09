Log in
Akeso Medical Holdings : Acquires Wine Country Occupational Medicine, Expanding Their Network Into Northern California

03/09/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Akeso continues to expand its service area, bringing better medical care to workers’ compensation patients in the Napa Valley area

Akeso Medical Holdings today announced it has completed its acquisition of Wine Country Occupational Medicine of Napa Valley, as they continue to expand their group of occupational medical clinics, with this clinic being first in the Northern California market.

By collaborating with the highest-performing occupational health physicians to expand their practices and focusing solely on efficiency and better patient outcomes, Akeso offers payors and employers a real market alternative at a time when the occupational medicine sector is poised for growth.

“Akeso is on a mission to provide a high-quality alternative for occupational medicine that covers the state of California.” said Greg Moore, CEO of Akeso Medical Holdings. “Wine Country Occupational Medicine is a unique opportunity that allows us to expand into an underserved community and partner with a strong practice committed to supporting that community. We are eager to invest in this clinic and expand their reach to local employers.”

Clinic Medical Director Carl Speizer, MD, MPH, founded the clinic in 2014 in order to focus on occupational medicine and employee wellness. He noted “as I learned about Akeso’s dedication to quality care, customer service, and systems that make clinics more efficient, I believe that joining with them matches my original goals and significantly enhances our services. We will continue to provide services to Napa, Sonoma, and beyond, but with expanded capacity and support.”

Dr. Speizer, who will continue to serve as the clinic’s medical director, previously practiced acute-care medicine in an emergency setting for 25 years and then served as the former Medical Director of both Work Health, an occupational health clinic and the employee health program at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.

About Akeso Medical Holdings (www.akesomedical.com)

Akeso Medical Holdings develops occupational medicine clinic groups that improve injured worker outcomes through a focus on the patient and a commitment to better partnerships with the payor. The experts at Akeso Medical believe the key to fixing the workers’ compensation system centers around a dedicated group of physicians committed to the right care, without financial incentives for over-treating injured workers. These highly skilled physicians are backed by a clinical organization that works more closely with the insurance carrier and employer to make sure that the right care is delivered in a more timely manner.


© Business Wire 2021
