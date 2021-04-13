Akeso Medical Holdings : Expands Its Clinic Network in Southern California With the Acquisition of HealthFirst Medical Group; Dr. Ronald Crowell Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Akeso continues to expand its service area, furthering the mission of bringing better medical care to workers’ compensation patients with a streamlined administration and lower costs for payors

Akeso Medical Holdings today announced it has completed its acquisition of HealthFirst Medical Group of Santa Fe Springs, CA. With the addition of HealthFirst’s top-rated clinics and physicians, Akeso has expanded to six occupational medicine clinics throughout the state of California.

Akeso brings together the highest-performing occupational health physicians to expand their practices and focuses solely on efficiency and better patient outcomes, while offering payors and employers a real market alternative at a time when the occupational medicine sector is poised for growth.

“By partnering with HealthFirst, which has an excellent reputation for both patient care and clinical outcomes, Akeso was able to expand the footprint in the SoCal market,” said Akeso Chief Operating Officer Michael Byer. “As we integrate HealthFirst into the Akeso family of clinics over the next few months, we will not only provide the excellent patient care clients have come to rely on, but also will leverage our operational processes to increase efficiency.”

Dr. Ronald Crowell, who founded HealthFirst in 1987, was named Chief Medical Officer for Akeso. He will continue practicing at the Santa Fe clinics. In the new role, Dr. Crowell will direct all medical personnel and clinical strategies at Akeso to ensure a consistent customer experience across marketplaces.

“At HealthFirst, we were looking to partner with an organization that shares our values: patient-centered care with close communication and coordination with the employer,” said Dr. Crowell. “We also wanted an organization that values long-time dedicated employees, some of whom have worked for us for over 30 years. Akeso provided us with a perfect fit.”

“HealthFirst’s commitment to providing the highest quality of care aligns perfectly with Akeso’s mission, vision, and values; and we could not be more thrilled to have them join our family of clinics,” said Akeso Board Chairman Kunal Kain.

About Akeso Medical Holdings (www.akesomedical.com)

Akeso Medical Holdings develops occupational medicine clinic groups that improve injured worker outcomes through a focus on the patient and a commitment to better partnerships with the payor. The experts at Akeso Medical believe the key to fixing the workers’ compensation system centers around a dedicated group of physicians committed to the right care, without financial incentives for over-treating injured workers. These highly skilled physicians are backed by a clinical organization that works more closely with the insurance carrier and employer to make sure that the right care is delivered in a more timely manner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005149/en/