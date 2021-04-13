Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Akeso Medical Holdings : Expands Its Clinic Network in Southern California With the Acquisition of HealthFirst Medical Group; Dr. Ronald Crowell Appointed Chief Medical Officer

04/13/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Akeso continues to expand its service area, furthering the mission of bringing better medical care to workers’ compensation patients with a streamlined administration and lower costs for payors

Akeso Medical Holdings today announced it has completed its acquisition of HealthFirst Medical Group of Santa Fe Springs, CA. With the addition of HealthFirst’s top-rated clinics and physicians, Akeso has expanded to six occupational medicine clinics throughout the state of California.

Akeso brings together the highest-performing occupational health physicians to expand their practices and focuses solely on efficiency and better patient outcomes, while offering payors and employers a real market alternative at a time when the occupational medicine sector is poised for growth.

“By partnering with HealthFirst, which has an excellent reputation for both patient care and clinical outcomes, Akeso was able to expand the footprint in the SoCal market,” said Akeso Chief Operating Officer Michael Byer. “As we integrate HealthFirst into the Akeso family of clinics over the next few months, we will not only provide the excellent patient care clients have come to rely on, but also will leverage our operational processes to increase efficiency.”

Dr. Ronald Crowell, who founded HealthFirst in 1987, was named Chief Medical Officer for Akeso. He will continue practicing at the Santa Fe clinics. In the new role, Dr. Crowell will direct all medical personnel and clinical strategies at Akeso to ensure a consistent customer experience across marketplaces.

“At HealthFirst, we were looking to partner with an organization that shares our values: patient-centered care with close communication and coordination with the employer,” said Dr. Crowell. “We also wanted an organization that values long-time dedicated employees, some of whom have worked for us for over 30 years. Akeso provided us with a perfect fit.”

“HealthFirst’s commitment to providing the highest quality of care aligns perfectly with Akeso’s mission, vision, and values; and we could not be more thrilled to have them join our family of clinics,” said Akeso Board Chairman Kunal Kain.

About Akeso Medical Holdings (www.akesomedical.com)

Akeso Medical Holdings develops occupational medicine clinic groups that improve injured worker outcomes through a focus on the patient and a commitment to better partnerships with the payor. The experts at Akeso Medical believe the key to fixing the workers’ compensation system centers around a dedicated group of physicians committed to the right care, without financial incentives for over-treating injured workers. These highly skilled physicians are backed by a clinical organization that works more closely with the insurance carrier and employer to make sure that the right care is delivered in a more timely manner.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pINVESTOR ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc. – GOEV
GL
01:18pROBINSON  : Annual report 2020 (PDF)
PU
01:18pAUDAX RENOVABLES S A  : Text of the Proposals of resolutions drawn up by the Board of Directors for the General Meeting.
PU
01:18pINSURTECH UPDATE : The RW Exchange and Sterling Seacrest Pritchard announce formal Partnership
PR
01:18pNIKE  : Our Carbon Footprint and Our Next Steps
PU
01:18pON SEMICONDUCTOR  : Silicon Carbide's Role in Next Generation Industrial Motor Drives
PU
01:18pCELSIUS RESOURCES  : Advances Large High-Grade MCB Copper Gold Project
PU
01:17pForget about meat, France's Avril to focus on plants
RE
01:17pACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Leupold Sells Redfield Brand to Academy Sports + Outdoors
PR
01:16pU.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
2As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
3TIS INC. : Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5Global share markets rise after U.S. inflation remains contained

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ