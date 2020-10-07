Akili : Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer

Meghan Rivera Brings Strong Track Record of Award-winning Disruptive Healthcare Launch Experience

Akili today announced the expansion of the company’s executive team with the appointment of Meghan Rivera to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. In the newly created position, Rivera will lead marketing and sales of EndeavorRx, the company’s first commercial product, which was granted FDA clearance in June 2020.

Meghan Rivera, Chief Marketing Officer, Akili (Photo: Business Wire)

“Meghan is an innovative leader with a history of executing disruptive marketing and commercial strategies,” said Eddie Martucci, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Akili. “As we make the transition to a commercial organization at Akili, her focus on results and passion for bringing the voice of the customer to healthcare will serve us well as we continue to push the boundaries of medicine and create amazing experiences for patients and their families.”

Rivera brings to Akili a strong digital marketing background with experience building diverse, high performing sales and marketing teams. She joins Akili from AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she ran the company’s women’s health business. Prior, Rivera was responsible for marketing and customer experience at Boehringer Ingelheim where she received the company’s Outstanding Marketing Innovation award, and she held senior roles at a number of notable healthcare marketing agencies. Throughout the course of her career of more than 20 years, Rivera has been recognized as an industry thought leader, including being named the 2012 “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Women Association, the 2015 PM360 ELITE Transformational Leader and being inducted in 2018 into the MM&M “Hall of Femme.”

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Akili where we are defying convention and changing the way the world experiences medicine,” said Rivera. “EndeavorRx™ represents the next generation of digital therapeutics, but it is only the beginning. I look forward to our continuing to challenge the status quo in healthcare and helping and connecting with patients in ways we never before imagined.”

About Akili

Akili is combining scientific and clinical rigor with the ingenuity of the tech and entertainment industries to challenge the status quo of medicine. Akili has pioneered the development of video game-based digital medicine to improve cognitive function. Akili’s flagship product, EndeavorRx, is a prescription digital treatment to address inattention in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Akili’s patented technology serves as the foundation of its products and is designed to directly activate the networks in the brain responsible for cognitive function. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s treatments are delivered through captivating action video game experiences that drive engagement and compliance. For more information, please visit AkiliInteractive.com.

