Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Akin Gump Advises LUKOIL in Acquisition of a 15.5% Interest in the Shah Deniz Natural Gas Project

10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Moscow) - Akin Gump has advised PSJC LUKOIL in its acquisition of a 15.5% interest in the Shah Deniz natural gas project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, from Malaysia's PETRONAS.

The transaction is valued at $2.25 billion, and the completion is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including approval by SOCAR, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic. The transaction closed on October 7, 2021.

Following completion of the sale, LUKOIL's interest in the Shah Deniz natural gas project will increase to 25.5%. The other parties in the project are SOCAR, bp, Turkey's TPAO (Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı), Iran's Switzerland-based NICO (Naftiran Intertrade Company) and the European Commission's SGC (Southern Gas Corridor).

For further details on the transaction, please click here.

The Akin Gump team was led by energy partner and partner in charge of the Moscow office Natalia Baratiants,with partner David Sweeney, senior counsel Alexander Trukhtanovand counsel Eduardo Canales.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

# # #

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pAlpha Provides Exploration Update
NE
01:34pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : News Canada's leading executives share learnings and insights on the pandemic
PU
01:34pERAMET : Purchase of own shares - Detailed information (Week of October 18th, 2021)
PU
01:34pRussian scrap collection shrinks on export restrictions
PU
01:34pSIRIUS XM : Watch exclusive video interviews with Jake Gyllenhaal, Beanie Feldstein & Tom Brady
PU
01:34pAUDACY : Coldplay, Doja Cat, Maroon 5 Headline Audacy's “We Can Survive” in Hollywood
PU
01:34pSANDERSON FARMS : ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER FRED BANKS - Form 8-K
PU
01:34pTELES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN : Strategic investment in GVL Rechenzentrum GmbH
PU
01:34pCAIXABANK S A : acting as a Green coordinator, secures its first US climate change adaptation infrastructure project with Acciona
PU
01:34pHIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : October 25, 2021 HIVE Blockchain Restates Previously Issued Financial Statements Based on Non-Cash Valuation of 25,000 Ethereum Investments
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
2Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
3Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now
4Bed Bath & Beyond : Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase ..
5ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..

HOT NEWS