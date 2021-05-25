Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Advises Alden Global Capital Through Closing of Tribune Publishing Acquisition

(New York) - A team from Akin Gump represented Alden Global in its 100 percent stock purchase of Tribune Publishing Company.

The $633 million deal, which was announced in February (click here to learn more), closed yesterday following approval last week by Tribune shareholders.

The Akin Gump team advising Alden included corporate partners David D'Urso and Jeff Kochian, senior counsel Timothy Clark, and associates Natasha Burnett, Sanzana Faroque and Lynn Sherwood.

