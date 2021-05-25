Log in
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Advises Alden Global Capital Through Closing of Tribune Publishing Acquisition

05/25/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
(New York) - A team from Akin Gump represented Alden Global in its 100 percent stock purchase of Tribune Publishing Company.

The $633 million deal, which was announced in February (click here to learn more), closed yesterday following approval last week by Tribune shareholders.

The Akin Gump team advising Alden included corporate partners David D'Urso and Jeff Kochian, senior counsel Timothy Clark, and associates Natasha Burnett, Sanzana Faroque and Lynn Sherwood.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

# # #

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 19:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
