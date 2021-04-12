Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : By Jaelyn Edwards Judelson

Jaelyn counsels U.S. and non-U.S. companies on compliance with:

Export Administration Regulations (EAR) administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) administered by the U.S. Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC).

Economic sanctions programs administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC).

She also advises clients on investigations and compliance matters involving potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Previously based in London, Jaelyn's practice also includes experience with the application of U.S. law to non-U.S. entities and operations, including clients in industries such as: