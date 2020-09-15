Akoya Biosciences Unveils New Spatial Biology Platform to Enable Rapid Image Analysis and Secure Data Sharing

- The Proxima® spatial analysis software solution seamlessly integrates image acquisition to data analysis in the secure cloud for rapid access by any user -

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., The Spatial Biology Company™, today announced the availability of Proxima™, The Spatial Biology Platform™ to integrate rapid image acquisition and secure data sharing in the cloud with immediate access from anywhere for geographically distributed and remote teams, including those working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Proxima software-based platform accelerates biomarker discovery workflows across boundaries, providing access up to 30 times faster than conventional file-sharing. As the fastest path from slides to spatial analysis, this capability increases the speed of collaboration and biomarker discovery. Click here to view a multimedia version of the press release, including media-ready images, downloadable resources, and more.

“The speed of our new Proxima platform is a significant leap forward, unlocking the full potential of spatial biology studies and meeting an unmet need for instant access to files for both co-located and globally dispersed research communities,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. “Akoya’s spatial biology platforms are driving the rapid advancement of digital pathology, and now with Proxima, we are providing a connective, next-generation image analysis and data management solution that has the agility to accommodate and adapt to the continued growth in big data.”

Proxima is designed to allow users to visualize and analyze whole slide, multiplexed immunofluorescence images generated by Akoya’s Phenoptics™ platform. The software will soon be expanded to visualize and analyze ultra-high plex images generated by Akoya’s CODEX® platform, enabling an integrated, flexible, and scalable solution from discovery to translational and clinical research.

Proxima, the Spatial Biology Platform, is a core component of Akoya’s end-to-end solution for spatial biology. It is designed to integrate with commonly-used desktop tissue analysis software, such as InForm, to accelerate multispectral analysis in the cloud. As a software-based platform, Proxima has the flexibility to support optional hybrid approaches as user requirements evolve in the future.

Researchers can continue to operate existing workflows locally without disruption and seamlessly transition to secure cloud workflows when it is time to collaborate across organizational boundaries. User access to study data is controlled with the ability to invite collaborators as needed and define their data access permissions on a per-study basis. Proxima, which uses open data formats and includes an API for customization, provides a more efficient way to organize and search study data, regardless of location or scale.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company™, offers the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for high-parameter tissue analysis from discovery through clinical and translational research, enabling the development of more precise therapies for immuno-oncology and other drug development applications. The company has two industry-leading platforms that empower investigators and researchers to gain a deeper understanding of complex diseases such as cancer, and other immune system or neurological disorders. The CODEX® system is the only benchtop platform that can efficiently quantify more than 40 biomarkers and is ideally suited for biomarker discovery. The Phenoptics™ platform is the only end-to-end multiplexed immunofluorescence solution with the robustness and high throughput necessary for translational research and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://www.akoyabio.com/.

