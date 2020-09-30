Log in
Aksia to Acquire Real Estate Specialist Alignium

09/30/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Aksia LLC today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire real estate specialist Alignium LLC. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition of Alignium adds real estate to Aksia’s alternative research and advisory platform.

Alignium, headed by Dan Krivinskas, Mark Bartmann and Scott Krouse, provides specialist real estate investment advisory services to institutional investors globally. The Alignium senior team has advised clients on over $14 billion of real estate investments, encompassing a wide range of strategies, structures, and property types, across markets around the globe.

Following the transaction, Aksia’s real estate activities will be centered in Chicago, which will complement Aksia’s existing offices in New York, San Diego, London, Tokyo, Boston, Athens, and Hong Kong. Alignium’s Dan Krivinskas will be welcomed as a Partner of Aksia and assume a senior management position. Mark Bartmann and Scott Krouse will join Aksia as Managing Directors.

Aksia advises on over $160 billion in alternative assets with more than 275 professionals globally, including over 130 professionals focused on investment research, operational due diligence and risk management.

With the addition of real estate, Aksia’s clients will benefit from specialized investment teams covering all five alternatives asset classes: private equity, hedge funds, private credit, real assets and now real estate. Alignium’s clients are expected to benefit from Aksia’s broad geographic reach, as well as shared support services including client portfolio accounting, reporting, risk transparency and investment structuring teams. Aksia’s portfolio advisory teams and pan-alts operational due diligence capabilities round out support available for client alternatives programs.

About Aksia:

Aksia LLC, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, (collectively, “Aksia”) employs over 275 professionals to provide specialist alternative investment research and portfolio advisory solutions to institutional investors globally. Aksia advises on over $160 billion of client alternative allocations including more than $10 billion of committed assets under management and offers the expertise and implementation capabilities to provide institutions with flexible solutions designed to meet their needs and complement existing internal resources. The firm represents pension plans, insurance companies, government-related institutions, endowments, foundations and superannuation funds. Aksia’s research and portfolio technology platform enables clients to access manager research as well as portfolio accounting and risk transparency. Aksia is 100% employee owned and maintains offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.aksia.com.

About Alignium:

Alignium is a specialized real estate investment advisory and consulting firm with experience supporting pension plans, sovereign wealth plans, financial institutions, foundations, and family offices. The firm works with clients to create tailored real estate investment solutions for its clients based upon individualized return targets, risk tolerances, and liquidity requirements. Alignium’s investment team has helped clients commit over $14 billion in real estate assets. Alignium is based in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.aligniumllc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
