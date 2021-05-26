Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aktana Expands Leadership Team to Drive Global AI Strategy in Life Sciences

05/26/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktana, the global leader in intelligent customer engagement for the life sciences industry, announced a strategic investment in its mission to elevate the omnichannel experience for healthcare professionals (HCPs) with its appointment of Bingqian Gao as senior director of global advanced analytics. Prior to Aktana, Bingqian led the data science team at TrueCue, an analytics consultancy in London. She was the world’s first female “Certified Expert” of Alteryx and made ComputerWeekly’s 2020 list of Most Influential Women in UK Tech.

Bingqian started her career as a research analyst at London-based decision behavior consultancy SKIM before moving to analytics consultancy, TrueCue, where she built its data science team from the ground up. She also founded Tiny Viz Talks, a community where data enthusiasts gather and share insights around data analytics and visualization.

At Aktana, Bingqian will lead the company’s Advanced Analytics team, dedicated to developing and deploying AI-powered solutions – regionally and globally – that deliver relevant insights and suggestions across the customer journey.

Additionally, Bingqian will also head Aktana’s cross-functional Global Advanced Analytics Center of Excellence. The Center will focus on building data analytics and machine learning best practices, methodologies, and tools to help life sciences companies improve omnichannel orchestration in today’s digital-first environment. The output from the Analytics COE will also include pre-built components that customers can use to develop and deploy their own AI solutions on the Aktana platform, accelerating the time to value of their data science investments.

“COVID-19 has forced many pharma companies to move through digital transformation at an unprecedented speed. The rapid pace of change underscores the need for a solid analytical foundation to ensure the robust delivery of brand strategy and build positive customer relationships," said Bingqian. “I strongly believe in the power of data science to uncover valuable insights and inform decision-making. Aktana’s new COE will establish and implement best practices that reliably deliver personalized, accessible, and actionable insights to our life sciences customers.”

Aktana works with more than half of the world’s top-20 pharmaceutical companies to incorporate data and insights across all sources, creating a personalized, omnichannel customer experience. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine includes sophisticated automation and AI tools honed over 10 years and more than 300 global deployments. Aktana’s modular architecture and pre-built use case library also ensure the solution can be deployed rapidly and flexibly scaled up or down as needed.

“Bingqian is an analytics luminary. She exemplifies the experience, savvy, and passion that will propel advanced analytics in commercial life sciences into a new era,” said Derek Choy, COO of Aktana. “We are fortunate to have a next-generation leader helping accelerate global adoption of AI.”

About Aktana Inc
Aktana is a pioneer in intelligent engagement for the global life sciences industry. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine leverages a proprietary blend of AI, human insight, and other advanced technologies to help life sciences teams coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare providers. Committed to customer success and innovation, Aktana has empowered more than 300 brands to capitalize on data investments, drive productivity, and continually improve campaign performance. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana also has offices in Philadelphia, London, Barcelona, Bucharest, Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney, Pune, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.aktana.com.

Additional Information:
Learn more about Aktana’s Contextual Intelligence Engine: aktana.com/Contextual-Intelligence
Listen to Aktana’s podcast here
Connect with Aktana on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aktana
Follow @aktana_inc on Twitter: twitter.com/aktana_inc
Like Aktana on Facebook: facebook.com/aktanainc

Media Contacts:
Lisa Barbadora
lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com
(610) 420-3413


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aJD COM  : and Goldwind Form Joint Venture in Clean Energy Development
PU
11:23aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI  : Republic of Turkey Shanghai Consul General's visit to Cimtas Ningbo
PU
11:23aUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS  : New research study aims to improve cancer disparities
PU
11:23a2022 VOLKSWAGEN TAOS FIRST DRIVE : Exactly as Good as It Needs to Be May 26, 2021
PU
11:23aNew Report Shows 40%+ Reduction in Aluminum Can Production Carbon Intensity Since 1990s
PU
11:23aA NEW CALL OF DUTY : How Salesforce Military Helps Continue a Legacy
PU
11:23aUNITED UTILITIES  : New podcast shines a light on the NW countryside through the experiences of the people who love it
PU
11:23aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
11:23aBOSCH  : Power Tools Announces Availability of Two PROFACTOR™ 18V Impact Wrenches
BU
11:21aGLOBAL HEMP  : Welcomes Roger Johnson, President of Western Sierra Resource Corp. to the Board of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms, New Zealand central bank adjusts rate tone
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5Gold firms above $1,900/oz on easing yields, dovish Fed

HOT NEWS