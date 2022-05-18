Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Al Gore's Generation Investment launches $1.7 billion fund

05/18/2022 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP26 in Glasgow

(Reuters) - An investment group chaired by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Wednesday launched a $1.7 billion fund to take minority stakes in private companies focused on what it called a sustainable future.

Generation Investment, co-founded by Gore, said it has $36 billion under management in private- and public-company funds that focus on investments with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) records.

Investments in private companies by other Generation funds include work management platform Asana, used iPhone and gadget marketplace Back Market and digital freight network Convoy.

Private capital sources have been a focus of many ESG-focused startups, while some fund executives have expressed concerns that assets in private hands can be exempt from disclosure requirements such as on carbon emissions under development by securities regulators.

Generation said that private portfolio companies in its previous Sustainable Solutions Fund III disclose direct and indirect carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aChina April aluminium imports down nearly 38% y/y on weak demand
RE
03:49aFinland, Sweden apply to join NATO, face Turkish objections
RE
03:47aFinland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
RE
03:46aUK inflation hits 40-year high of 9.0% as households suffer
RE
03:46aAircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery
RE
03:42aJapan to tender 4.7 mln barrels oil from national reserve on June 10
RE
03:40aUK to publish legal position on N. Ireland trade plan shortly
RE
03:39aThai industrial confidence at five-month low as costs rise
RE
03:34aChina removes some COVID test rules on travellers from U.S
RE
03:34aStock rally losing puff as economic growth doubts grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
3Siemens Energy plans bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake -sources
4China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings
5Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

HOT NEWS