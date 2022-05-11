Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

05/11/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -An Al Jazeera reporter was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, with Palestinians and the news channel accusing Israel of killing her and Israel's leader saying she was likely hit by Palestinian fire.

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian-American, was wearing a press vest that clearly marked her as a journalist while reporting in the city of Jenin, the Qatar-based outlet said.

She was covering the latest arrest operation launched by the Israeli military amid deadly Arab attacks in Israel. The death of a prominent, veteran reporter for the popular news channel seemed likely to add more fuel to a surging conflict.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Al Jazeera described Abu Akleh's death as blatant, cold-blooded murder by the Israeli military, which said dozens of Palestinian gunmen had confronted troops who arrested a Hamas militant in Jenin.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Abbas was making unfounded allegations, before Israel conducted a "thorough investigation" of the events.

"It appears likely that armed Palestinians - who were firing indiscriminately at the time - were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," Bennett said in a statement.

On Twitter, Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote: "I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of (Abu Akleh's) death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin."

Defence Minister Benny Gantz said "our findings will be relayed, with transparency ... to our American friends and also to the Palestinian Authority and others in the world with whom we are in contact".

Ali Samoodi, a Palestinian journalist wounded alongside Abu Akleh, said Israeli forces "suddenly opened fire" at them during the Jenin operation. He disputed an Israeli military account that gunmen were nearby when she was shot.

Since March, Palestinians and members of Israel's Arab minority have killed 18 people, including three police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have mostly targeted civilians.

Some of the assailants have come from Jenin. The city has been a main target of Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank that have often sparked clashes and brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or armed civilians since the beginning of the year to at least 42.

The casualties include armed members of militant groups, lone assailants and bystanders.

Visits by Jewish pilgrims over the past weeks to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's third holiest site and the most sacred place in Judaism, have stoked Palestinian anger.

AUTOPSY

Preliminary results of an autopsy ordered by the Palestinian Authority showed that Abu Akleh died of a bullet wound to the head, the director of the Palestinian Forensic Medicine Institute said in the West Bank city of Nablus.

He declined to give further information when asked whether the findings showed that Abu Akleh had been hit by an Israeli round.

Treated for his wounds in a hospital in Jenin, Samoodi told reporters: "They (Israeli soldiers) didn't ask us to leave and they didn't ask us to stop (filming). They fired at us. One bullet hit me and another hit Shireen. They killed her in cold blood."

An Israeli military spokesman, briefing foreign journalists and describing Abu Akleh's death as tragic, said Israeli troops would never deliberately target a non-combatant. He said there had been three direct exchanges of fire with Palestinian gunmen during the raid.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem, Reporting by Dan Williams, Maayan Lubell and Jeffrey Heller; Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Andrew Mills in Doha; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Robert Birsel, Toby Chopra, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aUkraine appeals over worsening conditions in 'medieval ghetto' Mariupol
RE
10:07aDollar moves off lows on heels of inflation data
RE
10:05aTop EU official backs multi-trillion plan to rebuild Ukraine
RE
10:02aGM, new union strike deal for raises at central Mexico plant
RE
10:01aEmirates to receive first Airbus A350 in August 2024
RE
10:00aOil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms
RE
09:59aBelarus PM sees interest rates falling after rate cuts in Russia
RE
09:57aKohl's wins proxy battle against activist investor Macellum, stock falls
RE
09:56aWall Street watchdog to ramp up scrutiny of risky derivative products
RE
09:54aRussia's offline primary oil refining capacity revised up 28% for May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS