Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali's main military base

07/23/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gunfire heard at main Mali military base in Kati

DAKAR (Reuters) - Al Qaeda's affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on the country's main military base, which it said was a response to governmental collaboration with Russian mercenaries.

Friday's raid on the Kati base 15 km (10 miles) outside the capital Bamako killed at least one soldier and represented the first time in Mali's decade-long insurgency that Islamist militants have hit a military camp so close to Bamako.

The raid, carried out using two car bombs, also wounded six people, while seven assailants were killed and eight arrested, Mali's military said.

The media unit for al Qaeda's local affiliate, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), said in a statement its Katiba Macina branch had carried out the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist statements.

The Malian military had blamed Katiba Macina for the attack in a statement on Friday.

The JNIM statement said a Malian fighter had detonated a car bomb at the base's gate and a fighter from Burkina Faso detonated another inside the base, allowing additional fighters to enter the camp.

It justified the attack by citing the presence in Mali of mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group, which began supplying hundreds of fighters last year to support the Malian military and has since been accused by human rights groups and local residents of participating in massacres of civilians.

"We say to the Bamako government: if you have the right to hire mercenaries to kill the defenceless innocent people, then we have the right to destroy you and target you," it said.

The Russian government has acknowledged Wagner personnel are in Mali but the Malian government has described them as instructors from the Russian military rather then private security contractors. Wagner has no public representation and has not commented on the accusations of human rights violations.

In a separate statement on Saturday, JNIM also claimed responsibility for attacks in five central and southern Mali towns on Thursday, which the Malian military said had killed one soldier and wounded 15.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32aAl Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali's main military base
RE
09:30aPakistan's financing needs fully met for this year, says c.bank chief
RE
09:25aClashes erupt on outskirts of Libya's Misrata
RE
09:07aUkraine says missile strike on Odesa port did not cause serious damage
RE
08:13aElon musk says excited to work with tesla service to enable same…
RE
07:19a'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
07:12aHundreds protest Tunisian referendum
RE
07:10aPrices of petrol and diesel rise in Sudan - ministry statement
RE
07:09aPAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : country to meet 2022/23 external gross financing need of $33.5 billion
RE
07:09aRussian oligarchs' citizenship bids face scrutiny in Portugal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in Spain
2China says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns
3Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down
4Steelmaker Voestalpine builds up gas reserve to tackle shortfalls - CEO
5China's home-grown C919 jet nears certification as test planes complete..

HOT NEWS