Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say

08/01/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pAl Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say
RE
05:49pAl Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say
RE
05:45pMan who posed as DHS agent pleads guilty and vows to cooperate in ongoing probe
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.43% to 97.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.35% to $1.0263 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 1.22% to 131.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pArgentina's economy superminister appoints top advisers
RE
05:32pWhite House, Retailers Discussed Price Cuts After Tariff Relief - CNBC Citing Sources
RE
05:32pWhite house, retailers disucussed price cuts after tariff relief…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Alibaba : Provides Update on its Status under the U.S. Holding Foreign ..
4Nikola to buy battery supplier Romeo Power for $144 million
5VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS