Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)