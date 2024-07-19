ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Al-Qaeda leader Amin ul Haq was arrested by Pakistan's counter-terrorism authority, the department said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Al-Qaeda leader Amin ul Haq was arrested by Pakistan's counter-terrorism authority, the department said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Analysis-Trump tramples on Republican Party effort to give him image makeover
France's Ubisoft tops guidance for Q1 net bookings on strong GaaS engagement