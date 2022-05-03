Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Al Shabaab attacks African Union camp in Somalia, 3 killed - resident

05/03/2022 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somalia's al Shabaab group attacked an African Union mission troop camp in the Shabelle region in the centre of the country, a local elder and the group said on Tuesday, and another resident said three civilians had died in the crossfire.

The resident, who lives in a village near the scene, later said he saw two helicopters flying by and gunfire coming from them.

"We were awoken by huge blasts early in the morning. The blasts were at the African Union mission base. Heavy exchange of gunfire followed," local elder Mohamed Nur told Reuters by phone from El Baraf, about 130 km (80 miles) to the north of the capital Mogadishu.

Al Shabaab, which has been fighting for years to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islam's sharia law, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Mujahideen launched a pre-dawn raid on an ATMIS (African Union Mission) military base in El Baraf, middle Shabelle region," al Shabaab said in a statement.

"After a fierce firefight, the Mujahideen managed to overrun the base and are now in complete control of the entire military base."

Farah Hussein, a shopkeeper, told Reuters from El Baraf that after the initial attack, helicopters were seen flying above the scene.

"We heard some gunshots and sounds of weapons being fired from the helicopters," he said by phone.

"The ATMIS forces are also in the jungles pursuing the al Shabaab fighters. So far we know three civilians died and five others were injured in the fighting."

Officials in Shabelle and the African Union mission were not immediately available to comment on the attack.

Al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere as part of its war against the Horn of Africa country's central government.

It also attacks soldiers working for the African Union peacekeeping mission.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by William Maclean)

By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
05:13aSouth African coal miners turn to trucks as rail service deteriorates
RE
05:13aUpbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
05:13aShell aware of responsibility for German Schwedt refinery-German minister
RE
05:12aEuro zone producer prices surge in March, unemployment hits record low
RE
05:11aUK competition watchdog sets deadline for LSEG takeover of Quantile
RE
05:11aStocks up, U.S. yields at 3% as markets ready for Fed hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS