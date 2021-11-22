Alabama Mining Association Announces Safety & Sustainability Award Winners

First Annual Awards Dinner held November 16 in Birmingham

The Alabama Mining Association (AMA) today announced the winners of the inaugural AMA Safety & Sustainability Awards.

Award winners were announced on November 16 at the association’s first annual Safety & Sustainability Awards Dinner at The Club in Birmingham.

The winners were announced by members of the same panel of high-profile, independent judges that graded the award applications:

Samuel Pierce

Mine Safety and Health Administration (Retired)

Eastern District Manager

Fitzgerald Washington

Labor Secretary

Alabama Dept. of Labor

Kathy H. Love

Alabama Surface Mining Commission

Director

Lance LeFleur

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Director

Chris Blankenship

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Commissioner

Tim Gothard

Alabama Wildlife Federation

Executive Director

The stunning, one-of-a-kind awards were hand carved from Alabama-mined marble by famed sculptor Craigger Browne, a native of the Yellowhammer State.

AMA’s goal with the awards is to highlight examples of successful safety and sustainability initiatives in the mining industry and to publicly recognize the companies and individuals that made them possible.

Award winners were as follows:

Champion of Safety Award

James Christian, 43 years without a lost time accident

James Lay, 43 years without a lost time accident

Billy Millwood, 42 years without a lost time accident

Randy Sellers, 29 years without a lost time accident

Richard Dodd, 28 years without a lost time accident

Billy Dorrough, 28 years without a lost time accident

Randall Jenkins, 25 years without a lost time accident

Exceptional Reclamation Award

Drummond Company

Development of Wetlands and Endangered Turtle Habitat on Pre-law Mined Land

Exceptional Safety & Training Initiative Award

Bevill State Community College

Longwall Mining Training Center

Land Stewardship Award

Warrior Met Coal

Mine #4 Wetland Conversion Project

Lifetime Commitment to Stewardship Award

Dwight Hicks, (Retired) Director of Reclamation & Environmental Compliance at Drummond Company

Lifetime Dedication to Safety & Training Award

Jeffery Minor, Safety & Compliance Engineer at Nelson Brothers

Mitigation Excellence Award

Southland Resources

Mud Creek Mitigation Bank for Swann’s Crossing Mine

Outstanding Safety & Training Leadership Award

Edward Boylen, Vice President of Safety at Warrior Met Coal

Water Quality Stewardship Award

McWane

Excellent Compliance with Alabama's Water Quality Standards

Wildlife Conservation Award

Drummond Company

Wild Quail Restoration Project in Walker County

President's Community Safety Award

Argos Roberta Cement Plant

Argos Emergency Response Training Partnership with the Calera Fire Department

President's Commitment to Community Award

Vulcan Materials Company

Annual Quarry Crusher Run at the Dolcito Quarry in Tarrant

Descriptions for each award can be found here.

“These awards rightfully recognize the excellence of Alabama mining professionals, who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of their colleagues and the communities in which they operate,” said Patrick Cagle, president of AMA. “Alabama’s modern mining industry places the health and safety of our people and local communities first, and this new award series highlights individuals and companies who go above-and-beyond to reflect the core values of sustainable, 21st century mining. On behalf of AMA, I’d like to congratulate this year’s winners. We are already looking forward to honoring a new class of projects and people in 2022.”

AMA is enthusiastically leading the effort to bring the concept of sustainable mining to the United States and is the first state association to establish a sustainable mining program. Focusing diligently on sustainability efforts at the state level allows AMA to help its members set constructive goals and achieve outcomes that are meaningful to the citizens of Alabama.

Read more from AMA about safety here and sustainability here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006604/en/