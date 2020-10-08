Alabama Power Foundation awards Good Roots, Gateway grants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded more than $89,000 in Good Roots and Gateway grants to support communities across the state – part of its longstanding commitment to elevating Alabama.
Good Roots provides annual grants of up to $1,000 each to help cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit organizations beautify and strengthen communities with tree-planting and beautification projects that benefit the environment and support recreation and economic development efforts. The Gateway grant program is designed to support economic development and tourism efforts in communities by providing annual grants of up to $2,500 to fund welcome signs, marketing materials and website development.
"Towns and communities are vital to the success of our state. Through Good Roots and Gateway, we are putting resources directly into initiatives to unlock the economic and cultural value within communities," said Tequila Smith, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. "By investing in communities, we are helping prepare them for future growth and success while also instilling a sense of civic pride."
Thirty communities and organizations are receiving Good Roots grants:
- Aldridge Gardens
- Alexander City Tree Board
- Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority
- Bibb County Commission
- Build a Better Community/Vredenburgh
- City of Brewton
- City of Creola
- City of Greenville
- City of Jasper
- City of Oxford
- City of Talladega
- Cuba Beautification Committee
- Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce
- Friends of Downtown Jasper
- Friends of Historic Northport
- Friends of Winnataska Inc.
- Gardendale Park and Recreation
- Greene County IDA
- Hackleburg Elementary School
- Harvest Tyme Food Ministries/Fort Deposit
- Jacksonville State University
- Jasper Area Family Services
- King's Home
- Marion County High School
- Pride of Atmore
- Town of Dauphin Island
- Town of Gainesville
- Walker County Arts Alliance
- White Plains High School
- Youth Advocate Programs – Jasper
Twenty-nine communities and organizations are receiving Gateway grants:
- Africatown Community Development Corp.
- Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority
- Calera Main Street
- City of Ashland
- City of Auburn
- City of Brewton
- City of Cordova
- City of Creola
- City of Northport
- City of Ozark
- City of Pell City
- City of Smiths Station
- City of Talladega
- Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce
- Fayette Area Community Development Corp.
- Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce
- Headland Main Street
- Opelika Main Street
- Town of Altoona
- Town of Dauphin Island
- Town of Fulton
- Town of Gainesville
- Town of Gilbertown
- Town of Harpersville
- Town of Munford/Munford Veteran Park
- Town of Newton
- Town of Oakman
- Town of Toxey
- Town of Woodland
Good Roots and Gateway are among several grant programs funded by the Alabama Power Foundation. Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with nonratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards.
To learn more about Good Roots and Gateway, as well as other Alabama Power Foundation programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.
