Alabama Power Foundation awards Good Roots, Gateway grants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded more than $89,000 in Good Roots and Gateway grants to support communities across the state – part of its longstanding commitment to elevating Alabama.

Good Roots provides annual grants of up to $1,000 each to help cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit organizations beautify and strengthen communities with tree-planting and beautification projects that benefit the environment and support recreation and economic development efforts. The Gateway grant program is designed to support economic development and tourism efforts in communities by providing annual grants of up to $2,500 to fund welcome signs, marketing materials and website development.

"Towns and communities are vital to the success of our state. Through Good Roots and Gateway, we are putting resources directly into initiatives to unlock the economic and cultural value within communities," said Tequila Smith, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. "By investing in communities, we are helping prepare them for future growth and success while also instilling a sense of civic pride."

Thirty communities and organizations are receiving Good Roots grants:

Aldridge Gardens

Alexander City Tree Board

Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority

Bibb County Commission

Commission Build a Better Community/ Vredenburgh

City of Brewton

City of Creola

City of Greenville

City of Jasper

City of Oxford

City of Talladega

Cuba Beautification Committee

Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Friends of Downtown Jasper

Friends of Historic Northport

Friends of Winnataska Inc.

Gardendale Park and Recreation

Greene County IDA

Hackleburg Elementary School

Harvest Tyme Food Ministries/ Fort Deposit

Jacksonville State University

Jasper Area Family Services

King's Home

Marion County High School

Pride of Atmore

Town of Dauphin Island

Town of Gainesville

Walker County Arts Alliance

White Plains High School

Youth Advocate Programs – Jasper

Twenty-nine communities and organizations are receiving Gateway grants:

Africatown Community Development Corp.

Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority

Calera Main Street

City of Ashland

City of Auburn

City of Brewton

City of Cordova

City of Creola

City of Northport

City of Ozark

City of Pell City

City of Smiths Station

City of Talladega

Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Fayette Area Community Development Corp.

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Headland Main Street

Opelika Main Street

Town of Altoona

Town of Dauphin Island

Town of Fulton

Town of Gainesville

Town of Gilbertown

Town of Harpersville

Town of Munford /Munford Veteran Park

/Munford Veteran Park Town of Newton

Town of Oakman

Town of Toxey

Town of Woodland

Good Roots and Gateway are among several grant programs funded by the Alabama Power Foundation. Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with nonratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards.

To learn more about Good Roots and Gateway, as well as other Alabama Power Foundation programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.

