Alabama team staging virtual trade mission to Israel in May

GROWING TRADE
The United States is Israel's single largest trading partner, and Israel is the second-largest trading partner for the U.S. in the Middle East. Since signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in 1985, U.S.-Israel trade has grown six-fold. Nearly all non-agricultural trade tariffs between the U.S. and Israel have been eliminated.
Despite regional geopolitical challenges, Israel has a stable, strong economy. Indeed, business between Alabama and Israel continues to be strong. Alabama's exports to Israel in 2020 totaled $49 million, an increase of nearly 27% from 2019.
'We have found that virtual events leading up to an in-person trade mission can be very beneficial in that they allow companies to make initial contacts, learn more about the market to be visited and pave the way for a more productive trip,' said Hilda Lockhart, director of the Office of International Trade for the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Key target sectors for U.S. exports to Israel include safety & security, healthcare, information and communication technologies, and defense.
For more information on the virtual trade mission, contact Beau Lore at the Alabama Department of Commerce, Beau.Lore@commerce.alabama.gov or 334-324-7525.
