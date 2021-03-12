Alabama team staging virtual trade mission to Israel in May

GROWING TRADE

The United States is Israel's single largest trading partner, and Israel is the second-largest trading partner for the U.S. in the Middle East. Since signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in 1985, U.S.-Israel trade has grown six-fold. Nearly all non-agricultural trade tariffs between the U.S. and Israel have been eliminated.

Despite regional geopolitical challenges, Israel has a stable, strong economy. Indeed, business between Alabama and Israel continues to be strong. Alabama's exports to Israel in 2020 totaled $49 million, an increase of nearly 27% from 2019.

'We have found that virtual events leading up to an in-person trade mission can be very beneficial in that they allow companies to make initial contacts, learn more about the market to be visited and pave the way for a more productive trip,' said Hilda Lockhart, director of the Office of International Trade for the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Key target sectors for U.S. exports to Israel include safety & security, healthcare, information and communication technologies, and defense.

For more information on the virtual trade mission, contact Beau Lore at the Alabama Department of Commerce, Beau.Lore@commerce.alabama.gov or 334-324-7525.