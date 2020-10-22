Log in
Alacriti : Announces Cloud-Native, End-to-End Solution for Real-Time Payments

10/22/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Helping financial institutions deliver faster payment experiences

Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments today announced its Cosmos for RTP solution, powered by the Orbipay Platform. Cosmos for RTP enables banks and credit unions to quickly and seamlessly connect to The Clearing House’s RTP® network and deliver innovative real-time payment services to their customers. Alacriti’s solution allows financial institutions to rapidly leverage the power and convenience of RTP to drive new revenue without the burden of significant infrastructure overhauls or capital investments.

“We are seeing banks and credit unions under more pressure to deliver differentiated customer experiences - like real-time payments - that are a reflection of how today’s businesses and consumers want to bank. Innovative solutions like Alacriti’s Cosmos for RTP enable financial institutions of all sizes to be ahead of the curve in terms of delivering the instant payment services today’s account holders want,” says Erika Baumann, Senior Analyst, Aite Group.

“Consumer and business demand for instant, 24x7, any-to-any payment experiences is here. To compete, financial institutions need to deliver tomorrow’s experiences, today,” said Manish Gurukula, CEO of Alacriti. “At Alacriti, we’re committed to providing advanced solutions that help financial institutions quickly adapt to customer expectations, business needs, and regulatory changes without the time, expense, and complexity of overhauling their legacy payment infrastructures.”

Cosmos’ cloud-native, microservices-based architecture is built for speed, responsiveness, and reliability. The end-to-end solution features ISO 20022 native services, open APIs, integrated fraud detection and monitoring, and connectivity to The Clearing House’s RTP network. Orbipay Cosmos empowers financial institutions to rapidly and cost-effectively deliver the faster payment experiences their customers demand, while providing a future-proof platform for innovation.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive payments services platform, dedicated to helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-based framework, our array of solutions integrate seamlessly with internal infrastructures, allowing clients to deliver the payments innovation and experiences that today’s users demand.

© Business Wire 2020

