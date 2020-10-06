Alacriti : Partners with The Clearing House to Drive Faster Payments Innovation

Helping financial institutions deliver real-time payments experiences

Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in digital payments, today announced it is partnering with The Clearing House in order to help foster real-time payments adoption across the banking and credit union markets.

Alacriti provides a cloud-native platform for faster payments innovation, enabling both banks and credit unions to securely access the RTP network and rapidly deliver new products and services to their retail and corporate customers.

The RTP network, developed by The Clearing House, is the first new payments infrastructure built in the U.S. in more than 40 years and is empowering financial institutions and businesses to implement innovative, value-added use cases for faster payments. The RTP network gives the banking industry a modern platform for 24/7 domestic real-time payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation. The network enables instantaneous settlement and availability, so funds can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds.

Avidia Bank, a $2 billion mutual community bank headquartered in Hudson, MA is working with Alacriti to help drive the market for real-time payments. “At Avidia we are constantly looking forward to what's next and what's differentiated to stay ahead of where the market is going. Working with progressive fintech players like Alacriti to quickly deliver real-time payment services on the RTP network is key to that end,” said Bob Conery, Chief Operating Officer at Avidia.

“We’re committed to providing advanced cloud-native solutions that help financial institutions of all sizes accelerate their connection to the RTP network without needing to make expensive technology investments,” said Carl Robinson, Senior Vice President at Alacriti. “As the real-time payments market evolves, our goal is to help banks, community banks, and credit unions drive new revenue by delivering innovative faster payment services to their customers.”

“We are excited that Alacriti will be joining the growing number of technology firms who can bring real-time payments via the RTP network to banks and credit unions,” said Keith Gray, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at The Clearing House. “We look forward to working with Alacriti to provide access to the RTP network to financial institutions of all sizes.”

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company dedicated to helping our clients accelerate their digital payments transformation. Alacriti’s cloud-based platform, Orbipay, delivers solutions across the payments ecosystem, including The Clearing House’s RTP network, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP), and Digital Disbursements. Through our cloud-native platform, Orbipay, our solutions empower clients to deliver the innovative digital payment experiences today’s consumers demand. In addition to driving modern and frictionless digital payment experiences, our clients benefit from faster time to market and continuous innovation on a proven platform.

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and the RTP® network. It is the nation’s most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers.

