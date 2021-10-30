Aladdin Pro Enables Fiat-to-Crypto Purchase with Low Fees

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - Aladdin Pro recently implemented a crypto on-ramp solution within its application. Now, users can easily purchase cryptocurrencies with their fiat by using the Aladdin Pro wallet. Aside from this, the platform offers one of the lowest fees for fiat-to-crypto conversion in the entire crypto market.





The Aladdin Pro team believes that providing the infrastructure for fiat-to-crypto conversion can pave the way for global crypto adoption. Aside from this, providing lower fees encourages more users to try dipping their toes into crypto with lower risks. While this brings in more new users to the crypto industry, it also attracts veteran traders who are looking for an affordable way to convert fiat into crypto.

According to a representative from Aladdin Pro, the team is constantly looking for ways to improve the value that the wallet is offering to its users. The team expressed that they are very bullish and optimistic about the project and are looking forward to the future where more users adopt blockchain and cryptocurrency into their daily lives.

The Aladdin Pro wallet is a multi-currency blockchain wallet with the highest security features. It has the best crypto wallet security as it integrates multi-layered security measures. The wallet integrates custody control while still maintaining decentralization.

Meanwhile, the wallet also offers a secured payment gateway, extensive asset support, advanced staking services, and now, users can easily buy crypto seamlessly with low fees. Because of its world-class protection, high performance, cost efficiency, and user friendliness, the wallet now has more than 425,000 active users from 133 countries across the globe.

The team is very confident that their wallet service is one of the best wallets in the world. "We have a dedicated tech support team that's assigned to help Aladdin Pro wallet users with any problems that they may have within the app," the team said.

"We are expecting to have more users now that we have implemented a fiat on-ramp, but we are prepared to handle these changes for the better," they added.

