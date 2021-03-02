Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alafair Biosciences appoints John Joyoprayitno as new President and CEO

03/02/2021 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTINTexas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company and developer of VersaWrap®, announced today that John Joyoprayitno has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"John is a proven leader and has the vision to take Alafair to the next level," said Jack Henneman, Alafair Board Member. "He has done an outstanding job as President and COO, taking Alafair from a pre-commercial company to a growing medical device company with ramping sales. John has proven he's the right person to lead Alafair now."

Joyoprayitno is an entrepreneur and seasoned medical device executive well-known in Austin's life science ecosystem. As a founding member of Alafair, he has dedicated the last 10 years to the organization's management, most recently serving as President and COO. "Since Alafair's inception, John has played a critical leadership role in attracting talent, expanding our distribution network, and launching new FDA-cleared products," states Board Member, Mark Benedyk, Ph.D. "John's broad operational expertise and deep relationships throughout the industry are key to our plans for expansion."

Joyoprayitno has played an integral role in Alafair achieving compounded annual revenue growth and reaching a meaningful 2000-patient milestone for Alafair's leading product, VersaWrap®. His unique skill set will lead the next phase of Alafair's journey with an emphasis on accelerating growth.

Joyoprayitno states, "I am driven by Alafair's mission to improve surgical outcomes and better patients' lives. I am committed to serving our team, our customers, and our investors. I look forward to driving the next phase of company growth with the outstanding team we've built here at Alafair."

Alafair's signature product, VersaWrap®, is a bioresorbable hydrogel implant that provides a gelatinous, non-constricting interface between tendons and/or peripheral nerves and surrounding tissues. Alafair will continue to seek additional indications for the product.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc. (www.alafairbiosciences.com)

Alafair Biosciences is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company focused on medical device development using its patented hydrogel technology. With a patent portfolio covering a broad range of clinical applications, Alafair is building a robust product pipeline based on its proprietary technology. Its products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

For more information, contact John Joyoprayitno, CEO, jjoyo@alafairbiosciences.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alafair-biosciences-appoints-john-joyoprayitno-as-new-president-and-ceo-301238646.html

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aCOATS  : collaborates with leading Spanish fashion design school
PU
10:21aPhoenix-based Construction Technology Company Mosaic Hires First CFO
GL
10:21aCITIZENS FOR A PRO-BUSINESS DELAWARE  : Renews Calls for Transparency in TransPerfect Court Case in Light of “Bad Faith” Attorney Fees from Skadden Arps
BU
10:20aWORKLLAMA  : Named Vanguard Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Platforms Technology Advisor Rankings for Direct Sourcing Solutions
BU
10:19aDRAGANFLY  : IIROC Trade Resumption - DFLY
AQ
10:19aSmithGroup Elevates Vlad Torskiy to Healthcare Strategist
GL
10:18aOverwhelming majority of voters want government to support domestic mining to secure u.s. economy, jobs and supply chains
PU
10:18aDolan welcomes trade unionists' contribution to discussion on Irish unity
PU
10:18a41st SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting and SAARCFINANCE Governors' Symposium, March 01-02, 2021
PU
10:18aUNION PLUS : Cozy recipes to curl up with
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ