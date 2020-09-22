Log in
Alan Krigstein of Independence Health Group Appointed to Board of Directors of Beacon Healthcare Systems

09/22/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Former EVP and CFO of Independence Blue Cross of Philadelphia Joins Health Care Industry’s Leading Compliance and Risk Management Technologies Company

Alan Krigstein, former executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Independence Health Group and its subsidiaries including Independence Blue Cross of Philadelphia, has been named to the board of directors of Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon is home to the health care industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to represent Independence Health Group on the board of Beacon Healthcare Systems,” said Krigstein. “Beacon is well positioned for success in the health care sector, and I look forward to helping be a part of the growth and achievements of this outstanding organization.”

Krigstein brings to Beacon more than 35 years of experience in the insurance and health care industries, both as an accomplished executive as well as in corporate governance. In addition to his new appointment at Beacon, Krigstein currently serves as chairman of the board of GeoBlue; vice chair of the Brighter Horizon Foundation; and a board member of Independence Health Group, InsPro Technologies and Bell Rock Intelligence. He is a past board member of the local chapters of the American Red Cross and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as well as Medicaid Health Plans of America.

“Alan is a highly skilled finance professional known for his abilities to provide strong business leadership and fiscal discipline at every organization he’s been part of,” said Beacon Chairman of the Board Layton Crouch. “We are thrilled to have him join the Beacon board and know that his experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we execute our strategic goals relative to marketplace growth, revenue and overall financial performance.”

Krigstein attained his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Delaware. Prior to joining IHG in 2009, he served for 15 years as senior vice president of finance for the AmeriHealth Mercy Family of Companies (now AmeriHealth Caritas) Philadelphia. Immediately prior he was director of managed care at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, and director of finance at Delaware Valley HMO in Concordville, Pennsylvania.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is home to the health care industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies, providing health plans of all sizes and sponsorships with customizable and scalable SaaS (Service as a Software) solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn to when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com


