Alangalang farmers enjoy higher yield and profit from hybrid rice

10/12/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
Author: DA Communications Group | 13 October 2021

Farmers Reynaldo and Virginia Barantes are happy converts of hybrid rice, as both claim to have attained a 100-bag yield increase during the wet season harvest season using the new technology.

The Barantes belong to the hundreds of farmer-cooperators in Alangalang, Leyte who were former inbred rice growers but are now convinced of the gains from the hybrid rice technology.

On October 12, 2021, Agriculture Secretary William Dar joined local farmers and officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Eastern Visayas, during the harvest festival at the 95.34-hectare Hybrid Rice Demo Farm in barangay Hubang. The demo farm focuses on the promotion of hybrid rice and other modern rice technology.

"Itong area na 'to ay dinebelop para makapamili ang mga magsasaka kung ano ang pinakamagaling na variety ng hybrid rice," Dar said.

The DA chief added that in choosing a variety, farmers must be guided by the parameters that will increase their productivity and income.

"Gusto namin na gumanda ang buhay ng mga magsasaka at maramdaman na may pag-asa ang ating agrikultura," he stressed.

A total of 14 cooperators composed of private seed companies and OneDA family units including Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and Philippine-Sino Center for Agricultural Technology (PhilSCAT) participated in the techno-demo featuring compact rice demonstration area planted to hybrid and inbred rice varieties.

The activity seeks to push for at least two metric ton yield advantage from the current inbred variety the Alangalang farmers are currently using.

Dr. Frisco Malabanan, DA adviser for Hybrid Rice Program, said that the activity aims to give farmers a wide selection of available hybrid seeds offered by different seed companies.

"To see is to believe, and this techno-demo showcases the performance of hybrid rice. Kayo na po ang bahalang pumili ng variety na angkop sa inyong lugar," he said.

In his message at the culmination program for the 13th National Rice Technology Forum, Sec. Dar appealed to farmers to try out hybrid rice as it is a game-changer and equalizer for Philippine agriculture.

Stressing the importance of adapting the technology in attaining rice sufficiency in the country, the agri chief announced that the government will continue to support and provide interventions.

He also thanked the efforts of the local government units in taking the lead towards a prosperous rural economy.

Dar also challenged to local chief executives of Alangalang to further develop the municipality into a sustainable source of rice, to contribute to the total production volume of the province.

Leyte produces 80 percent of the rice supply in Eastern Visayas, and is considered the rice granary of the region. ### (Adora Rodriguez, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 03:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
