Alanis Morissette's musical gets new life with US tour

The musical, which features all the tracks from Morissette's classic 1995 album of the same name, is steeped in reality and follows the members of the Healy family, who each have their struggles with life.

Morissette said "When the idea was run past me - this was almost 10 years ago at this point - I remember thinking the only way I want to do it is if it blew my mind and it wasn't a jukebox musical."

Diablo Cody, who wrote the musical, sits in a lot of nights of the show to ensure it keeps on working.

She told Reuters "Being in the theater during some of those scenes is an incredibly intense experience because you see people personally connecting to those stories and you see people crying."