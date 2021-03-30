Log in
Alaska Air to purchase additional 23 737-9 MAX from Boeing

03/30/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc said on Tuesday it had amended its deal with Boeing Co, under which it would purchase an additional 23 737 MAX 9 aircraft between 2023 and 2024.

The latest move indicates a growing confidence in Boeing's MAX jets following a 20-month safety ban triggered by fatal crashes. The deal is expected to increase the pace at which the airline's fleet shifts back to Boeing.

In December, Alaska Air had agreed to buy 23 Boeing Co 737 MAX 9 jets, an ord
er worth about $2.96 billion at list prices before significant discounts. (https://reut.rs/3cyQekS)

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines may exercise a further 15 options to purchase aircraft with delivery between 2023 and 2026, the airline said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3rByYzK)

On Monday, the world's largest aerospace company Boeing said it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the safety ban was lifted.

Earlier this month, the planemaker had won orders for 24 of the 737-8 model from a backer of Canadian low-cost carrier Flair Airlines.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 3.61% 69.94 Delayed Quote.29.81%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 1.56% 61.91 Delayed Quote.30.79%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.59% 252.01 Delayed Quote.17.03%
