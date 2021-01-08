Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of D.C.

01/08/2021 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said on Friday that it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after what it called "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington Dulles to Seattle.

U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at Washington-area airports after reports of "mob behavior" by supporters of President Donald Trump on flights into the region before Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol, "

raising concern about their departure."

Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight out of Washington late Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members."

"Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned 14 of those passengers from future travel with us," the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pTech Jobs Soar as Overall U.S. Job Market Dips
DJ
05:50pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Brakes Hit on Jobs Recovery in December
PU
05:39pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCorrection to Mexicans in U.S. Sent Record Remittances Article
DJ
05:37pCommunications Services Rise Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Gain Amid Signs Of Speculative Bubble In Some Pockets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:33pU.S. judge overseeing Google case will sell mutual funds holding Alphabet stock
RE
05:33pBILL MILLER : The Case for and Against Investing in Bitcoin -- Journal Report
DJ
05:30pKiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) Exhibiting NRF 2021 Chapter One Virtual Tradeshow
SE
05:29pSoybeans to 6-1/2-year top on expectations of tightening stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
4S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation
5Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ