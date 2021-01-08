Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of D.C.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said on Friday
that it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the
carrier after what it called "unacceptable" behavior on a flight
from Washington Dulles to Seattle.
U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered
security at Washington-area airports after reports of "mob
behavior" by supporters of President Donald Trump on flights
into the region before Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol, "
raising concern about their departure."
Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight
out of Washington late Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy,
argumentative and harassed our crew members."
"Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned
14 of those passengers from future travel with us," the airline
said in a statement.
