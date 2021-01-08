Log in
Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of D.C.

01/08/2021 | 05:22pm EST
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said on Friday that it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after what it called "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington Dulles to Seattle.

U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at Washington-area airports after reports of "mob behavior" by supporters of President Donald Trump on flights into the region before Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol," raising concern about their departure."

Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight out of Washington late Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members."

"Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned 14 of those passengers from future travel with us," the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
