Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of D.C.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said on Friday
that it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the
carrier after what it called "unacceptable" behavior on a flight
from Washington Dulles to Seattle.
U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered
security at Washington-area airports after reports of "mob
behavior" by supporters of President Donald Trump on flights
into the region before Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol,"
raising concern about their departure."
Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight
out of Washington late Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy,
argumentative and harassed our crew members."
"Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned
14 of those passengers from future travel with us," the airline
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)