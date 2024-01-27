STORY: Alaska Airlines resumed some of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operations on Friday (January 26)....

starting with a flight from Seattle to San Diego.

This came after the company said it has completed inspections on the first group of the aircrafts.

Earlier this month, an Alaska MAX 9 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing after a cabin panel fell off during a flight full of passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently grounded over 170 MAX 9 jets across carriers.

Alaska Airlines had begun inspections of its first MAX 9s on Wednesday night, after the Federal Aviation Administration approved inspection criteria.

Boeing Commercial Airlines President Stan Deal said in a letter to employees that Boeing is now in the process of evaluating "hundreds" of ideas submitted by employees for quality improvements.

A Copa Airlines jet became the first MAX 9 to return to service on Thursday.