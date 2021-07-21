Alation Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions Report by Independent Global Research Firm

Received highest score in current offering category and highest scores possible in 17 criteria including solution vision

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021” report. Alation received the highest score in the current offering category and received the highest possible scores in 17 criteria, including solution vision. The report evaluated 12 data governance solution providers.

In the current offering category, Alation received the highest score possible in the data discovery and access, and data governance management criteria, and tied for highest score in the stewardship management criteria. According to the report, “Alation is a top choice for clients requiring class-leading data discovery, access, and cataloging capabilities to realize their data governance initiative.”

“I am thrilled that Alation was named a leader in the Forrester Data Governance Solutions Wave,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “The organization has worked relentlessly to reach this position in the market, hand-in-hand with our customers including American Family Insurance, Cisco, and Fifth Third Bank. We’re not done yet and have a lot of exciting developments in store over the coming months, allowing customers to deliver value from governance initiatives faster and cheaper than they’ve ever been able to.”

As noted in the report, reference clients use the Alation Data Catalog not only to realize their corporate data governance initiatives but also to achieve transparency and compliance. Alation’s capabilities in data discovery and access as well as data usage and collaboration are highlights. Reference client feedback also cite the solution’s ease of deployment and ease of use for both business and IT audiences, its connectivity, and its API framework as key decision factors.

All vendors were evaluated across 31 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Alation also received the highest possible scores in the planned enhancements, innovation roadmap, and product revenue criteria.

This Forrester Wave report recognition comes on the heels of Alation being named Snowflake’s Data Governance Partner of the Year. Alation was also recently named a leader in the inaugural GigaOm Radar Report for Data Catalogs, and a top vendor in the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 250 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Finnair, Munich Re, New Balance, Pfizer, Scandinavian Airlines, and US Foods. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

