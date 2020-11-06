Alation Wins KMWorld Readers' Choice Award

Data Intelligence Platform Named Best in Information Governance

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced it has received KMWorld’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award in the Information Governance category. Alation is leading the market evolution of data catalogs into platforms for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, analyst productivity, data governance, data stewardship, analytics and digital transformation.

Alation leverages machine learning to automate data governance and seamlessly embeds governance into the day-to-day activities of data consumers – applying governance at the point of data use. Alation’s active, people-first approach to data governance provides a non-invasive means of governing data while leveraging existing practices and enabling broad access, empowering enterprises to generate more value from their data.

“Enterprises too often struggle to provide widespread access to data while ensuring proper data governance,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation. “We’re honored to be recognized by KMWorld readers for our people-first, non-invasive approach to data governance that is transforming the way companies think about governing their data.”

“With the global COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure has only increased on companies to understand changing situations faster, make smarter choices, and communicate with clients more effectively. Similarly, the need for stellar KM products has only become more pressing," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. "With so many useful knowledge management products and services to consider, it can be a daunting process to identify the best solution for the job. We hope the 2020 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards can provide a resource to help in pinpointing products that offer value.”

The KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards recognition comes on the heels of Alation customer Cisco being named a winner in the Constellation SuperNova Awards; Alation being positioned as a leader by Forrester Research in the new 2020 Forrester Wave™ for Machine-Learning Data Catalogs, and Alation being positioned as a leader in IDC’s inaugural MarketScape for Worldwide Data Catalog Software.

About Alation

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and today is leading its evolution into a platform for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 200 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Finnair, Munich Re, New Balance, Pfizer, Scandinavian Airlines, and US Foods. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is backed by leading venture capitalists including Costanoa, Data Collective, Icon, Sapphire, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005335/en/