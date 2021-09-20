AlbaCore Capital Group : Continues to Expand with Three Senior Hires

European credit specialist AlbaCore Capital Group (“AlbaCore”), today announces three senior hires to reinforce its Operations, Business Development and Investor Relations teams.

As part of the growth of the AlbaCore platform, investing across the European credit spectrum with $8.5bn1 AUM, AlbaCore has bolstered its senior executive group. Jenny Fung is appointed as Managing Director of Investor Relations in New York to further expand global investor relationships and our commitment to the region. Tara Mulholland joins as Head of Business Transformation and Micaela Kelley as Deputy Chief Operating Officer to support Matthew Courey, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner.

Jenny brings a wealth of financial services experience with 25 years in the industry. She joins from Taconic Capital, a global investment firm, where she was Director of Marketing and Investor Relations for 13 years, and prior to that at Bank of America, AIG and CSFB.

Tara will oversee an operational change programme across the firm, joining with 19 years’ experience from Cheyne Capital where she was a Partner and served as Head of Business Transformation, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Operations.

Micaela joins with over 11 years of experience as a Chief Operating Officer with alternative funds. She joins from JNE Partners where she served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer following the spin-out from MSD Partners, and previously as Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Observatory Capital Management. Micaela has 17 years prior experience in prime brokerage and credit risk management at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Matthew Courey, Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer at AlbaCore Capital Group, commented: “We are excited to have Jenny, Tara and Micaela join the AlbaCore team. Their unique backgrounds and depth of experience will continue to drive our business and position our team optimally for the many opportunities ahead”.

David Allen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at AlbaCore Capital Group added: “I am delighted that such high calibre executives have chosen to join the firm. We are proud of the talented team we have built at AlbaCore with 20 nationalities and a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences. Tara, Micaela and Jenny will further strengthen our ability to deliver for our investors across the credit spectrum”.

Since the start of 2021, AlbaCore has appointed 15 new professionals across its Investment, Investor Relations, Legal and Compliance, Finance, Operations, Systems and Risk teams, including hires from Albourne, Canyon Capital Advisors, CVC Capital Partners, The Carlyle Group, Citi, EQT Partners and Marathon Asset Management Capital taking the total team size to 53 individuals.

About AlbaCore Capital Group

AlbaCore Capital Group is one of Europe’s leading specialist credit investors focusing on public and private corporate credit markets. The senior investment team have been investing with this hybrid strategy for over a decade2. Founded in 2016, AlbaCore has invested over $17bn3 for global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, consultants, insurance companies, family offices and endowments.

AlbaCore is focused on consistently outperforming the market in the long term while protecting investor capital. The credit selection process is based on fundamental research with a focus on capital preservation, ESG factors and risk-adjusted returns.

Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Dublin, AlbaCore has a partnership approach with values at the center of the AlbaCore community.

www.AlbaCoreCapitalGroup.com

1 AUM as at 31 July 2021

2 Including period prior to AlbaCore at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPPIB”).

3 Invested capital is the sum of all 'buy' trades for all AlbaCore mandates since inception to 31 July 2021, and includes recycled capital and co-investment.

