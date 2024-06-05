STORY: Construction workers in Albania are busy transforming a former military air base into an Italian-run reception camp that will house thousands of migrants picked up at sea.

Looking to curb migration, Italy struck a deal with Albania last year to set up two migrant centers in the Balkan country.

This week Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to visit the former air field to check in on its progress.

The idea is that selected migrants will be sent directly to Albania after they are picked up at sea.

Meloni has said officials will try and examine asylum requests within 28 days, a quicker pace than the months it takes in Italy.

The vast majority of requests are expected to be rejected because the countries the migrants come from are considered safe.

With the initial deadline to open the centers passed, it's unclear when they will open.

Many Albanians fear the deal could impact the country's security and tourist industry.

But this retiree from Gjader - where the air base is located - says he sees no problem with the plan.

"I think this is the humanitarian thing to do. Someone else has honored us before (when they were refugees) and we have to do the same now. Governments may think differently but above all people have to do good things."

Human rights activists say the deal will make it harder for Italian courts to quickly handle asylum requests or appeals for people in another country.

A challenge to Albania's Constitutional Court resulted in a verdict in favor of the government... and U.N. officials have also criticized the deal.

However, the European Commission stated it doesn't seem to violate EU law as it falls outside its jurisdiction.