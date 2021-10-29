Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Albanian president: Albania-China cooperation has great potential

10/29/2021 | 08:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIRANA - Albania-China cooperation has great potential, Albanian President Ilir Meta said in Tirana on Oct 29, voicing hope that the two countries will continue to support each other and expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

The Albanian leader made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

With a long history of friendship between Albania and China, the two peoples share good feelings towards each other, said the President.

Albania is proud of its support for China's restoration of its lawful seat in the United Nations (UN) and will never forget China's assistance to Albania's economic development and modernization drive, he said.

China has achieved great progress, while at the same time it has always been upholding the principle of equality of all countries regardless of their size in international relations, which has won wide support and respect, he said.

Meta expressed hope that Albania and China will enhance communication and coordination on multilateral affairs, and support and encourage their young people to promote mutual understanding so as to continuously inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Wang recalled that half a century ago, with the support of the international community including Albania, China successfully restored its lawful seat in the United Nations, which was a victory for justice, for the people of all countries, and for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China-Albania friendship is a shared memory and both countries believe in upholding justice and hope to deepen cooperation, Wang said.

China stands ready to work with Albania to forge high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, promote people-to-people, education and youth exchanges, and carry forward their traditional friendship so as to scale new heights in bilateral relations, he said.

The two sides also agreed to tap cooperation potential in areas such as economy and trade, investment and tourism. Wang said China is willing to import more high-quality products from Albania and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Albania.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 00:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:37aAlternate Premises Required for Dewas Naka Branch
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ will continue with the construction of the New Ilo Terminal
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ provides training in labor orientation to workers from Talara
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ reports on invasion in the reserve area of the North Peruvian Pipeline
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ's new administration mitigated impacts to guarantee continuity of the PMRT and its gradual start-up in April 2022
PU
10/29HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP - HMLP
PR
10/29TDLC Approves Joint Venture Agreement Between LATAM Group and Delta Air Lines
PU
10/29PM meets Indologists and Sanskritists
PU
10/29DDB Chicago creates new Berries and Cream TikTok dance and music track
PR
10/29Travel agency H.I.S. expects record 53 bil. yen loss amid pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing
4GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months
5HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENER..

HOT NEWS