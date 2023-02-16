Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

02/16/2023 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Albemarle Lithium Facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, U.S.

(Reuters) - Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market.

China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Executives attributed weak Chinese auto sales data in January to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

"Our biggest challenge is managing the tremendous growth opportunity in front of us," Chief Executive Kent Masters told investors on a conference call after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Separately, executives said they hoped the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act would make permitting easier for its planned lithium mine in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and that they are open to partnering with an automaker for a planned European lithium processing plant.

The company is also in "active discussions" about restructuring its MRBL joint venture in Australia with Mineral Resources Ltd.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Ernest Scheyder


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 3.20% 284.18 Delayed Quote.25.79%
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.02% 86.67 Delayed Quote.12.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.71% 27696.44 Real-time Quote.5.39%
Latest news "Economy"
10:20aSingapore state investor Temasek reshuffles Americas' management team
RE
10:20aUtah senator seeks allies in push to keep EVs out of U.S. biofuel program
RE
10:18aBrazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold
RE
10:17aAlbemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand
RE
10:14aImport Prices Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:06aAkamai Forecast and Cloud-Computing Costs Trigger Downgrade
MT
10:06aVolkswagen to lift prices for combustion engine models by 4.4%-Automobilwoche
RE
09:57aUS issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military
RE
09:49aBlackRock's president faces climate questions at New York event
RE
09:46aRisks: Credit Suisse Drops Distressed Debt Trading
MT
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
3Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
4Analog Devices : Q1 2023 Transcript
5BASF IN FOCUS: Expensive departure of subsidiary from Russia

HOT NEWS