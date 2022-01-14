Alberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The government of
Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, plans to move
forward "very, very quickly" on its next carbon sequestration
hub in the Cold Lake region that will serve oil sands producers,
Energy Minister Sonya Savage told Reuters.
Alberta is currently accepting requests for proposals to
operate an underground carbon storage hub serving the Alberta
Industrial Heartland (AIH) zone near Edmonton. The process to
select an operator for another hub near Cold Lake will come "on
the heels" of that, Savage said in an interview late on
Thursday.
"We are going to need to move on Cold Lake very, very
quickly after Heartland," Savage said. "It's a hub that will
give certainty to oil sands and heavy oil production."
The government is keen to move forward this year on several
carbon storage hubs, where an operator will sequester both their
own and third-party emissions, so industries in different areas
of the provinces are not at a competitive disadvantage.
Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is expected
to be a key part of global efforts to contain emissions from
fossil fuel production. It involves capturing carbon produced
from heavy industrial processes like upgrading oil sands bitumen
and storing it permanently underground.
Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency,
said on Thursday his organization considered CCUS to be one of
the three most critical decarbonization technologies.
(Reporting by Nia Williams
Editing by Marguerita Choy)