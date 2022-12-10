Albertsons says Washington AG denied request for injunction to stop dividend payout

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery chain Albertsons
Companies Inc said that Washington State Court had
denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state's
Attorney General to prevent the company from paying $4 billion
to shareholders in a special dividend.
The court has extended the existing temporary restraining
order until Dec. 19 to give the Attorney General an opportunity
to appeal, the company said late on Friday.
It awaits a ruling on the request for another preliminary
injunction filed on Dec. 1 by the California, Illinois and
District of Columbia Attorneys General against the previously
announced $6.85 per share dividend, according to a statement.
Albertsons said it continues to believe that the claims are
"meritless and provides no legal basis for preventing the
payment of a dividend."
Kroger snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal in
October, in a mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone
grocers, saying that the deal would help it better compete
against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on
prices. The planned acquisition has come under sharp criticism
on antitrust grounds.
Kroger this month received a request for additional
information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as part of
the regulatory review process for the planned merger.
The Washington Attorney General has said that the dividend
payout "risks severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability
to compete" during the lengthy regulatory scrutiny.
Albertsons has maintained that it was in a strong position
financially and that the dividend would not hurt it.
