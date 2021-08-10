Alcami Appoints Timothy Compton as Chief Business Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Timothy Compton as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Compton, who brings over 25-years of industry experience leading high-performing business teams, will be responsible for driving the continued growth of Alcami's extensive service offerings.

"Tim's proven track record of leading customer-focused business operations that generate significant year-over-year growth makes him the ideal executive to lead Alcami's business operations," commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman and CEO at Alcami.

Prior to joining Alcami, Mr. Compton was the Chief Commercial Officer at Avid Bioservices, Inc. From 2015 to 2019, he was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avista Pharma, a private equity-owned CDMO acquired by Cambrex Corporation in January 2019. Mr. Compton also served in numerous executive leadership roles at AAIPharma Services Corporation (Alcami) from 2010 to 2014.

Mr. Compton added, "I look forward to returning to Alcami and working with the agile and experienced team that supports our customers and the patients we collectively serve."

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, and environmental monitoring services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com .

