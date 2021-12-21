Alchemer Named the Fastest, Easiest, and Best Feedback Platform According to G2 Winter 2022 Reports

Awards based on ratings and reviews from CX, EX, and Market Research Professionals

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) – a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC) technology – announced today that G2.com awarded the company’s enterprise feedback platform the Best Meets Requirements, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Setup, Easiest Admin, and Easiest to Use awards in the G2 Reports for Winter 2022.

“Earning these awards demonstrates that we’ve successfully made business-critical technology very accessible by making it easy to set up, administer, and use,” said Chris Benham, Chief Marketing Officer at Alchemer. “Organizations want high-value applications that don’t weigh down business and technology teams. Our no-code / low-code approach ensures that business users can easily collect, workflow, and act on customer and employee feedback.”

G2 users also ranked Alchemer #1 in six feature categories – Question Types, Reporting and Analytics, BI Tools Integrations, Branching and Skip Logic, Templates, and Permissions. Additional awards earned by Alchemer include Leader in the Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business categories as well as Momentum Leader and Leader in Europe.

The G2 reports are based on ratings by business professionals. Alchemer received ten or more reviews and five responses for each of the usability-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the different Indexes.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Alchemer

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) offers the world’s most flexible feedback and data collection platform, with twice as many question types and a low-code design that allows innovative thinkers across organizations to solve real business problems cost-effectively. Alchemer serves more than 15,000 global customers and 30% of the Fortune 500.

