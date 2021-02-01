Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alchemy Software Releases Catalyst 2021 Software Localization Management Platform

02/01/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Version of TransPerfect’s Visual Localization Software Adds Key Features

Alchemy Software Development, the world leader in visual software localization solutions and a division of TransPerfect, marks its 20th anniversary with the release of Alchemy Catalyst 2021, the latest iteration of its enterprise translation platform. Already recognized for its support of leading software formats in the industry, Alchemy Catalyst 2021 adds several key features and capabilities for translators to streamline the localization process.

Alchemy Software Development’s Catalyst platform offers software localization solutions for top multinational organizations looking to expand applications into new markets. Visual reporting tools help accelerate the localization process, while advanced translation memory technology increases overall translation accuracy and further reduces implementation costs and timelines.

With faster performance as a core design goal for this release, Alchemy Catalyst 2021 includes the following benefits:

  • A new Project Manager feature, which allows the user to see statistics for multiple translation tool kits without opening them
  • The ability to sort and filter validation errors with the Validation Expert tool
  • Support for native RoboHelp and EPUB formats, adding to Catalyst’s existing native support for MadCap project files

“Catalyst 2021 offers users the opportunity to automate risk mitigation by catering to the known pitfalls specific to the localization of software formats,” said Mark Hagerty, Chief Technology Officer of TransPerfect. “As a pioneering technology in the software localization industry, Catalyst benefits from years of real-world experience to solve the challenges faced by engineers and developers tasked with simultaneous shipment of software to world markets.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Catalyst offers software localization teams increased efficiency and reduced turnaround times, which will be beneficial as many of our clients look to lay the groundwork for successful global releases in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information, visit the Alchemy Catalyst website: https://www.alchemysoftware.com/products/alchemy_catalyst.html

About Alchemy Software Development

Alchemy Software Development's flagship product, Alchemy Catalyst, is the market leader in visual localization technology. Eighty percent of the world's largest software companies use Alchemy Catalyst to accelerate entry to international markets, improving revenue growth opportunities and reducing their costs.

With over 20,000 licenses worldwide, Alchemy Catalyst is the dominant choice among professional development companies, localization service providers, and global technology leaders such as Siemens, Apple, Philips, and HP.

Alchemy Software Development is a division of TransPerfect. For more information on the company and its products, please refer to www.alchemysoftware.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aPREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Marston's plc OPD
PR
11:14aPOST : Honeycomb Cereal Launches New “Big Honey” Campaign Starring Terry Crews
PU
11:13aDVM360® : Kicks Off 2021 With Virtual Conference Experience in February
BU
11:12aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Jan 30 2021
PU
11:12aINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Recognized Among Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired Companies
BU
11:10aGAMESTOP : Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump
AQ
11:10aNOVANT HEALTH : and New Hanover Regional Medical Center celebrate beginning of partnership
PR
11:10aFrito-Lay Brings Legendary NFL Cast to Super Bowl Sunday Commercial, including Peyton and Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, Deion Sanders and Many More
PR
11:09aPub group Marston's rejects Platinum Equity's 666 million pound buyout offer
RE
11:09aDELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ