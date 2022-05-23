Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Alcmene eyeing takeover of Germany's Schwedt refinery -Handelsblatt

05/23/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: PCK Raffinerie oil refinery in Schwedt/Oder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Vienna-based Alcmene Group is interested in taking over the partly Rosneft-owned PCK Schwedt refinery in eastern Germany, the Handelsblatt business daily said on Monday.

Alcmene tried to buy Shell's 37.5% share in Schwedt last year but this was pre-empted by Rosneft which sought to increase its holding above its 54% stake, a deal that was put on hold this year by Berlin in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Germany's economy ministry is seeking alternative options for ownership and logistics for the refinery, an important supplier of transport fuels to Berlin and its surroundings.

"We are prepared to take over the PCK Schwedt refinery completely," Alcmene MD Raul Riefler was quoted as saying in an interview published by Handelsblatt.

Alcmene officials did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Handelsblatt also said Leipzig-based biofuel company Verbio - which refines local crops, oils and dung in the vicinity of the oil processing operations at Schwedt - was interested in "refitting" the refinery.

Founder and Chief Executive Claus Sauter told Reuters that Verbio wanted to operate the refinery to widen its activities and turn it into a carbon-free plant.

It would be able to ramp up its current bioethanol, biodiesel and biomethane output to a level that would utilise 25-30% of the capacity of the refinery's operations, and protect all its jobs, he said.

Sauter added that any engagement hinged on the course the government would take on whether it would continue allowing some food crops to be used in industry. Germany is reviewing priorities for food crops in light of grain export problems to world markets arising from the Ukraine war.

The 233,000 barrel-per-day PCK Schwedt is set to cut output as it stops using Russian oil it receives via the Druzhba pipeline through Poland and as the European Union plans to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports.

Shell has stopped buying Russian oil.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aBiden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China
RE
10:36aS&P 500, Dow rise as banks, Apple offer support
RE
10:35aU.S. households felt financially flush going into 2022, Fed survey shows
RE
10:32aGold regains luster as dollar slides to one-month low
RE
10:30aU.s. crude futures fall by more than $1 to session low of $109.2…
RE
10:29aBoE's COVID policy not to blame for inflation, Bailey says
RE
10:27aTaiwan fails in bid to join WHO assembly after China pressure
RE
10:23aJohnny Depp to return to witness stand for more questioning from Heard lawyers
RE
10:20aU.N. official still hopes Musk will 'step up' to fight world hunger
RE
10:19aU.S. FDA sets June meeting dates for Moderna, Pfizer small children COVID-19 vaccines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
2Media release dated 23 May 2022 / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Artic..
3Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources
4Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
5Commodity stocks, Kingfisher boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS